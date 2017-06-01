Community Center holds rummage fair

The Blackfoot Community Center will hold a small business and rummage fair from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to raise funds for S.C.U.B.A (Students Conquering Unbelievable Achievements) programs. Vendors are welcome to rent space for $20 to sell their goods.

"We are trying to promote local businesses and raise money for our kid's summer programs," said Gabriela Jones events coordinator.

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Friday's edition of The Morning News.