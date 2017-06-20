Community Center loses daycare license
By:
LESLIE SIEGER
Tuesday, June 20, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
The Blackfoot Community Center will no longer offer daycare services at the center.
"We have had the daycare license for our low income families," said director Ashlee Howell. "We were told that we had to decide if we want to serve the public or be a daycare. We decided to serve the public. We are a community center."
