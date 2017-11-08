Community College District Vote Leaves Some In The Dark

Reaction to Bingham County voters' collective decision on Tuesday, Nov. 7 not to join the community college district for the College of Eastern Idaho (CEI) are mixed.

"I think that the impact of the result of this vote is going to be felt through the loss of the potential workforce training in Blackfoot," said Dan Cravens, Idaho State University Bengal Solutions Director.

Cravens explained that he thought it would have been easier for people to receive workforce training at a potential satellite campus in Blackfoot than for prospective students and employees to have to travel to the main campus in Idaho Falls to receive training. "Once the Bingham County voters realize they will pay more money in taxes as a result of this vote, then I think there will be a stronger desire to revisit this issue," he said. "I think the voters were confused. A group called the IDAHOPE PAC (political action committee) put out false information to sway opinions, and I think that the evidence that voters were confused can be seen in the results for the pool bond."

CEI President Rick Aman stated that there would be no increased costs in tuition for County residents attending the College as a result of the vote.

For more information, please read the Nov. 9 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.