Community Concerts on Friday and Saturday

Friday night and Saturday afternoon is filled with music from community orchestras. Admission is free for both concerts. Bring your family for a cultural treat.

The Snake River Community Orchestra and the Blackfoot Youth Symphony will perform on Friday evening and the Community Orchestra at Firth will perform on Saturday afternoon in Firth.

—Tonight, Friday, April 20, the Spring Concert of the Snake River Community Orchestra begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Snake River High School auditorium. Some of the pieces included in the program are "The Lord of the Dance" from "Riverdance," "Pirates of the Caribbean," Copland's "Saturday Night Waltz" and "Hoe Down," "The Sleeping Beauty Waltz," as well as a "Salute to the Big Bands."

—On Saturday, April 21, the Community Orchestra at Firth performs its Spring Concert beginning at 3 p.m. in the Firth High School gymnasium.

The orchestra will perform American movie themes including "Captain America March," the theme for E.T., "Beyond the Horizon," "The Cowboys" and "Texas Star."

