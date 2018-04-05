Complimentary Detailing for Law Enforcement

Bowers Auto Detailing is a business that likes to show its appreciation of local law enforcement. So much so that this week and next, Bowers is detailing the vehicles of local law enforcement at their shop

Douglas Bowers called up the Blackfoot Police, the Bingham County Sheriff and the local Idaho State Police and told them to bring in their patrol cars for cleaning. The detailing firm will be providing a complete detailing for around 30 law enforcement vehicles.

"It's good to give back to the community that gives to you," said Bowers. "I think it would be great if this sort of this caught on."

On Thursday morning, two Blackfoot police cars were in the shop, hoods open as the engine compartments got cleaned.

A full detailing at Bowers is a cleaning inside and out. The car is hand washed and waxed. The wheels and grill also get attention. The glass is cleaned and the headlights restored. The car interior is vacuumed, dusted and completely cleaned. If the the vehicle has a trunk, the trunk is also cleaned. Even the engine compartment gets attention.

"We clean everything," said Samantha Herrman, one of the detailers. "If there's bug goo, we clean it. If there's sap goo, we clean it. Even if there's tar goo anywhere, we clean it. If the glass on the headlamps needs to the restored, we do that too."