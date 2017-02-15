Computers down in county offices

On Wednesday morning, all computers are down in the Bingham County Courthouse in Blackfoot. The offices are open but computers are down.

Computers are also down in the drivers' licenses and motor vehicle offices because of a blown router. The router in Bannock County is also down. The drivers' license office in the courthouse anticipates being open on Wednesday afternoon.

If driver's licenses need to be renewed, offices in Aberdeen, Shelley and Idaho Falls are open.