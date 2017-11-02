Conquest Insurance hosts ribbon-cutting on Thursday

Conquest Insurance Agency, Inc., moved into its new facility last April at 780 Jensen Grove Dr. in Blackfoot. A ribbon-cutting took place on Thursday to highlight this expansion.

Jim and Julie Percy, owners of Conquest Insurance, thanked the community, their agents, staff, adjusters and investors who have helped to grow the business.

Conquest Insurance is in Blackfoot, Boise and Rocky Mountain, North Carolina. The company sells property, liability and life insurance for home, autos, recreational vehicles, commercial business and commercial agricultural business.

