Conservative group endorses Sen. Crapo

The American Conservative Union (ACU) today announced its endorsement of Senator Mike Crapo for re-election, the leading conservative in Idaho’s Senate race.

“Mike Crapo’s lifetime ACU rating of 92.5 percent over 23 years is one of the highest in the Senate over such a long period of time. It shows consistent commitment to conservative principles on a wide range of issues. Whether fighting for the rights of the unborn or leading the charge to have balanced regulations on financial markets,

Mike Crapo is there. We need to keep Mike Crapo in the Senate to advance the conservative cause,” said ACU Chairman Matt Schlapp.

Senator Mike Crapo responded to ACU’s endorsement by saying, "For more than 50 years, the American Conservative Union has been instrumental in the fight to protect our individual liberties and traditional values.

It is truly an honor to receive the ACU’s endorsement, and I am thankful for the good work they do each and every day."