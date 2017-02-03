Contreras arrested for kidnapping

Jerad R. Contreras, 27 from Pingree was arrested in Bingham County around 9 p.m. Thursday, after the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Civil Protection order violation against him.

"We were asked to assist Idaho Falls police about two individuals and a no contact order," said Deputy Sheriff Jeff Gordan. "We investigated and followed up on the information."

During the investigation, it was determined that Contreras had kidnapped and assaulted a female subject. Contreras was located in Pingree and was arrested and charged with 2 counts of kidnapping, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, rape and burglary all felonies. He was also charged with a Civil Protection order violation, violation of a no-contact order and destruction of a telecommunication device all misdemeanors.

Contreras is currently incarcerated in the Bingham County Jail and being held on a One million dollar bond.