Cops in jeans protest sexual violence

Every year, Denin Day is held on a Wednesday in April around the world — and every year, the Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff's Office don their jeans for this international event. The purpose of Denin Day is to honor April as Sexual Violence Awareness Month.

"It's a great cause and we appreciate everyone in law enforcement who came today in their jeans," said Sgt. Mark Phillips. "This is our way to show our support for the victims of the serious crime of sexual assault."

