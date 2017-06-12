Cordiel places second in Civics Contest

Georgette Cordiel placed second in the video competition in the Ninth Circuit Civics Contest. She received a $500 prize.

Cordiel is a 2017 Blackfoot High School graduate. She also placed first in the American Legion Oratorical contest earlier in the year.

Her video features three cases involving Japanese Internment during WWII and lasts three-and-one-half minutes.

"I studied the Japanese Internment Camps in this area and watched the interviews with people who had been there," Cordiel said. "When I was in school in Utah, I studied Japanese. I really like the culture; I want to visit Japan some day."

Her video begins with a free style poem in Japanese that she wrote.

For the complete story, read the Tuesday, June 13, edition of the Morning News.