CORRECTION CONCERNING POPLAR STREET

In Wednesday's paper, the Morning News reported that the Blackfoot City Council approved the vacation of Poplar Street at the request of Bingham Memorial Hospital (BMH). the motion that the City Council approved 3-to-1 was not for the actual vacation of Poplar. The motion that passed was to continue the process of legal discussion between the city and BMH which would lead to vacation of the street. The actual vote to vacate will come up probably at the next council meeting.

According to Mayor Marc Carroll, the street vacation process involves in writing an ordinance that covers the terms of the transferring the street from a public entity like the City to private ownership. The procedure isn't voting to vacate and then sitting down to settle all the legal details. The legal details need to be settled first. Only then will vacating the street be formerly voted on.

"I understand how there could be misunderstanding about the nature of Tuesday's vote," Carroll said. "The last time the City vacated a street was around 16 years ago. I think less than one in four sitting city councils ever run into this issue. It's actually quite a complicated process."

The Morning News regrets the error.