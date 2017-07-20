Council members vote for 1 percent raise

The Blackfoot City Council met Tuesday, to approve the Fiscal Year 2018 budget draft for publishing. The draft includes a 1 percent increase in the administrative budget that will provide a raise for the Mayor and two council members, Lane Gardener and Chris Jensen. The mayoral salary will go from $60,000 a year to $65,000 council member’s pay will be raised to $6,000.

“The general funds revenues are healthy,” said City treasurer Holly Powell. “This should not be an issue as far as covering this increase.”

