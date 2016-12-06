Counil members approve ordinance regarding snow removal

Members of the Blackfoot City Council approved an ordinance Monday night, that would limit parking in the downtown area between the hours of 2-5 a.m. when, there is three or more inches of snow on the ground.

"The problem comes after business owners clean the sidewalks," said street and sanitation director Vaughn Key. "We come and plow the snow to the center, that is difficult to do when there are cars parked along the streets."

