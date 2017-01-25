County clears 1,200 miles of roads

The road crews who work for Bingham County Road & Bridge have 1,200 miles of road to clear after the latest snowstorm this week.

"There are 26 truck drivers in the department and four full-time mechanics," The county has 19 dump trucks, providing they are all working as well as four sanders; three of them are running."

"Each snow plow operator has a specific route," she said. "The most heavily traveled roads are cleared first; the least traveled roads are plowed last.

"It is the county's job to plow the roads," Thelin said. "It is the homeowner's responsibility to clear their own driveways and mail boxes."

The county sands intersections, corners and hills. Sand is not put on the straight parts of the road. When cleared, the snow goes to the side of the county roads.

Highways 91, 26, and 39 are taken care of by the State of Idaho. The county clears all roads in the county except these three numbered highways.

The county does not clear the roads in the cities.