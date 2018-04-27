County Commissioner candidates speak at Republican forum

Legislative and county commissioner candidates met in a forum sponsored by the Bingham County Republican Party on Tuesday evening at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC).

Each candidate answered questions submitted to them by a two-person panel—Devin Bodkin of the Idaho Education Network and Catie Clark of the Morning News. Questions submitted by audience members were also answered.No Democrats have filed for these seats.

Early voting begins Monday, April 30, in the County Clerk’s Election Office in the County Courthouse. Hours are from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Early voting ends Friday, May 11.

The next forum between these candidates—both legislative and county commissioners-- is sponsored by the Blackfoot Realtors. It will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 10, and will take place at the Elks Lodge in Blackfoot.

