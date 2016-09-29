Couple raises funds to help with conjoined twins

A potato bar fundraiser will be held to help the Torres family, who learned this summer that the twins they are expecting are conjoined. The fundraiser runs from 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Mountain View Middle School. The cost is $5 per person or $20 for a family of five, children 5 and under eat free.

"We knew at eight weeks that we were having twins, and they told us they were possibly conjoined," Chelsea said. "So, then we went to Boise to the maternal fetal medicine and they told us they were joined at the chest and possibly shared a heart. We later found out that they have separate hearts, but could share ducts and valves.

"They say they share a bladder and in Boise they thought there were two separate pelvis bones, but they don't know how stable one pelvis is."