Couple stays busy to enjoy retirement

Amando and Janet Alvarez of Blackfoot have found a variety of activities to keep them busy and moving in there golden years. Amando will begin intermediate Spanish class for the community and Janet provides Zumba Gold classes twice a week, Zumba Gold Chair once a week and every Saturday a regular Zumba at the Blackfoot Senior Citizens Center.

"I love to dance," Janet said. "I enjoy doing the Zumba. In 2013 I became licensed to teach Zumba and Zumba Gold."

