Courthouse computers up

Most computers in the Bingham County Courthouse were restored by Tuesday. Every server in the courthouse has been rebuilt. That amounts to 25 workstations and 30 servers.

Tracy Reifschneider, the Bingham County IT (Information Technology), said, "The computers in the police cars are connected to a different server system. They (the computers) are still being worked on."

Computer Arts consultant Chris Rhoades said 117 units in the system were affected.

"We are targeting all the computers to make sure they were not touched," he said. This virus is fairly complicated."

Depending on the time, from 10-15 technicians have been working this problem since last Wednesday.

"The hackers were probably surfing zip codes and hit upon the courthouse," Rhoades said. "They weren't targeting the courthouse; they were targeting an area."

Computers in the Bingham County Courthouse were attacked by a ransom virus Wednesday, Feb. 15. Since that time, Information Technology personnel from Computer Arts have been working to restored the county's computers. The company, Computer Arts, is based in Boise.

Bingham County Commission Chair Ladd Carter said, We did not cave into the ransom demand.

