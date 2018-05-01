Cox sentenced for burglary, grand theft

Sean Francis Cox, 45, was sentenced for two felonies on Monday by Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson.

Cox was charged with five counts of burglary and two counts of grand theft. All are felonies. On the motion of the prosecutor, four counts of burglary and one count of grand theft were dismissed.

Simpson sentenced Cox to three years fixed and four years indeterminate, that is a minimum of, at least, three years and not more than seven years in the Idaho Department of Correction on count one, burglary. He also was fined $1,000; court costs are $245.50; and he must pay $500 for the public defender's services.

On count three, grand theft, Cox was sentenced to three years fixed and four years indeterminate. He was fined $1,000 and court costs of $245.50. His court fines and fees total $2,991. The sentences will run concurrently.

Cox was credited with 92 days in jail.

Simpson then announced he would retain jurisdiction.

