Crash in Tyhee closes US Highway 91
Friday, December 16, 2016
Blackfoot, ID
On Friday, December 16, 2016, at approximately 12:03 P.M., Idaho State Police investigated a two vehicle injury crash, on State Highway 33, near milepost 139, in Teton County.
Fritz Harrigfeld, 86, of Ashton, was driving northbound on SH33 in a 1992 Dodge Caravan. Harrigfeld was unable to stop for a breaking vehicle and drove into the southbound lanes of travel, striking a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Jeep Grand Cherokee was driven by Joanne McTigue, 58, of Tetonia. McTigue was wearing a seat belt. Harrigfeld and his passenger Jeffery Harrigfeld, 57, of Ashton, were not wearing their seatbelts.
Fritz and Jeffery Harrigfeld were both transported by ground ambulance to Teton Valley Hospital.
