Crews already in field for mosquito abatement

Abatement of mosquitoes started in Bingham County in mid-April. Fogging for mosquitoes started last Thursday night at McTucker Ponds.

Justin Huse is the program manager for Vector Disease Control International (VDCI).

"This year is a good challenge for mosquito abatement because there is more water then we have had since 1997," he said. "There is a significant population of mosquitoes because of the stagnant flood water."

Huse and the 10 employees with VDCI have been treating larva since mid-April. (Larva is the active immature form of an insect.)

"This is the earliest we have been out to mitigate the larva population," Huse said. "We are trying to get ahead of it.

