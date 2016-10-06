Crowder concert tonight

The Christian rock band Crowder will perform from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. The "American Prodigal Tour" will also feature Tedashi and The New Respects.

David Crowder, former lead singer of The David Crowder Band, released his latest album, American Prodigal, Sept. 23, which features songs like "Run Devil Run" and "Keep me."

In 2014 he released his first solo album, Neon Steeple, which featured the song "Lift Your Head Weary Sinner," a year or more after leaving his home state of Texas and moving to a neighborhood in Atlanta called Cabbagetown, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta.

"I am a fragile human and was nervous that this, the working on my first album as a solo-artist, might be a terrible idea," Crowder writes in his bio. "Because, well, this time, it would be all my fault. The act of blame displacement is humanity at its most adept. In a band, there is the company of compatriots to spread the blame fairly amongst."

The album American Prodigal is Crowder's second solo album, which is inspired by a story he heard as a child in Sunday school.

"I was still of the age where they brought us cookies and Kool-aid and we still played games like Mother May I and we still made neat freaking stuff out of popsicle sticks and glue," Crowder said. "Mrs. Panell told me the parable of the Prodigal Son in Sunday school."

Crowder goes on to explain that the prodigal son is more than "calling out a rebel."

"Turns out the word 'prodigal' is an adjective meaning lavish," Crowder writes. "At the very beginning of the story, which may be the most puissant, the father bestows his inheritance on both of his sons. Both are lavished upon by the father. As an American, currently living in Atlanta, GA, USA, I know what it means to be lavished upon. To find our place on this planet, here in such a land of blessing, what shall we do with what has been placed upon us? I think that we are all a lot more the same than we are different. We’re all just dirt and water and the breath of God. Grace works on us all just the same. Love works on us all just the same. Freedom works on us all just the same. There’s only one definitive line and that’s the one between death and life. These songs are about that divide spanned on our behalf and I pray they are subversive and healing in their insistence of that reality."