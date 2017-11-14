Crumley shining as collegiate player

PRICE, UTAH - The star above the head of former Snake River High School Alyssa Crumley continues to shine as the freshman basketball player helped to lead Utah State University Eastern's team to another pair of wins this past weekend.

Crumley scored 13 points on Friday night in a win over the Salt Lake Stars on Friday night. In only 28 minutes of play, Crumley was able to keep her shooting at a high level of play, connecting on five of seven shots from the field and two of three from the free throw line for her total. Crumley also contributed three rebounds and a steal on the night as the home team downed the Utah Stars by a final of 73-57.

"They did what we asked them to do and that is why we won the game," Head Coach Chelsey Warburton said. "Our inside game with Alyssa Crumley and Kaitlin Toluono provided the scoring tonight. They had a very hard time stopping our forwards tonight."

