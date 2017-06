CHS Bingham Co-op is hosting a barbecue with free hamburgers and hot dogs to show their customers how much they appreciate them from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 477 W Highway 26.

"We have had a great year," said Marketing Director Jeff Nee. "And we want to share it with our customers."

