Customers, law enforcement and Rupe's join together to raise funds for Santa's Helpers

Joining together to raise money for Santa's Helpers on Friday evening at Rupe's Burgers are (from left) Lt. Bryan Jorgensen, Kevin Rupe, Stephanie Morgan and Ryan Anthony. 'This is a big event; probably the biggest one we've ever had,' Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said. Kevin Rupe said, 'This is the funnest night of the year. It's great to work with these guys; they work hard. Our customers are so generous and (money raised) goes to help kids.' Detective John Hay gives Kenzie Ward a ride on his back during the Santa's Helpers event at Rupe's Burgers on Friday night. Money raised goes to help kids buy Christmas presents for their families. Meals are coming out. Bingham County Sheriff officers and officers with the Blackfoot Police Department were serving meals at Rupe's Burgers on Friday evening to raise money for Santa's Helpers. Money raised goes to help kids buy Christmas presents for their families.
Friday, November 3, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

Law enforcement officers from the Bingham County Sheriff's Office and the Blackfoot Police Department joined forces with the staff at Rupe's Burgers on Friday night to raise money for Santa's Helpers.
Keven Rupe said, "This is the funnest night of the year. It's great to work with these guys; they work hard. Our customers are so generous and (the money raised) goes to help kids.
"This is a big event," Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland said. "It's probably the biggest one we've ever had."
He added, "My hands are soft because I've been washing dishes all night."
The money raised at this event will go to help kids purchase Christmas presents for their families.
This is the 20th Santa's Helpers has taken place in Bingham County. It was started by dispatcher Erin Hidalgo.

