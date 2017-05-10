Cyber security hot topic at luncheon

Samantha Gillinghan, with the Better Business Bureau, spoke at the Greater Blackfoot Area Chamber of Commerce Luncheon Wednesday, about personal and small business cyber security. Gillinghan, encouraged everyone, including business owners, to be more vigilant about cyber security.

"People tell me they don't shop online, so they don't have to worry," Gillinghan said. "If you walk out the door you are at risk."

To read more of this story pick up a copy of Thursday's edition of The Morning News.