Cyclist rides for HIV/AIDS

Former Blackfoot resident Michael Peterson will participate in the 2017 AIDS Lifecycle bike ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles June 3 and 4 to raise money for the life-saving services offered by San Francisco AIDS Foundation and the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

"I found out that I was HIV positive 10 years ago," Peterson said. "I wanted to do this ride to shine a light on the struggles that folks with HIV/AIDS face."

