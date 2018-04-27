Dance Competition at BHS on Saturday

The team events of the 28th Annual Dance Classique is today, Saturday, April 28, in the new gymnasium at Blackfoot High School.

The events begin at 9 a.m. Eighty teams have entered to compete. In the team event, there are at least four dancers on each team.

The Dance Down begins at 11:45 a.m. and lasts approximately one hour. The competition will conclude about mid-afternoon.

On Friday, the solo and duet competition took place. There were 83 competitors.

Students are divided into age groups, style of dance and beginning, intermediate and advanced.

The age groups are 6-8, 9-11, 12-14, 15-17. The dance style are jazz, lyrical, HipHop, Contemporary and Production (with a prop). If a dancer is competing in the professional category, she or he won in that category last year. Organizer Wendy Schild said, "This competition is unique in that it has a Specialty Division. My daughter Shantel, has physical disabilities. Doctors at Primary Children Hospital have said that she is getting all the physical therapy she needs because of dance."

"She started dancing with a walker, then went to hand canes and this year, she decided to dance without canes."

Dancers from 12 dance studios are competing in this Classique.

To read the full story, see it in the Saturday, April 28, edition of the Morning News.