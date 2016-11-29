Dancing with our stars coming soon

Dancing With Your Stars is returning to the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center stage on Saturday, December 3 at 7:30 pm. The concert will be a holiday entertainment extravaganza of music, dancing and colorful costumes.

Six local celebrities; KayLynn Gorder, Kay Powell, Melissa Hackney, Tyson “Eagle Voice” Shay, Whitney Manwaring, and John Fairchild. The six well-known community members will be paired with the professional dancers to each learn a dance routine in just one week.