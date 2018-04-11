'Dancing with Your Stars' on Saturday at BPAC

With rave reviews from last year's show, "Dancing with Your Stars," is returning to the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center stage at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 14. The show promises to be even better than last year's production. Tickets are $20, $15 and $10 and can be purchased by calling (208) 317-5508, by visiting blackfootpac.com or at the door.

The eight local celebrities are Julie Van Orden, Echo Marshall, Joni Merrick, Cynthia Bewley, Dennis Parker, Mark Evans, Jared Neff and LaMar Hager.

This concert will be an entertainment extravaganza of music, dancing, phenomenal costumes, and a stunning stage that will feature the music of Hollywood movies. "We match up the professionals with the stars," Dancing with Your Stars Director Alex Galvan said. (He is also the master of ceremonies.) "We take into consideration any injuries the stars may have before choosing the dance style." He added, "Blackfoot is a good community; people know each other. It's more fun with more people, so get your tickets early. Winners are determined by the most votes from the audience and the judges."

