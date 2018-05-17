DARE Day wet and wild

Fifth graders attending DARE Day on Wednesday on the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds enjoyed the rain shower provided by Ladder Truck One from the Blackfoot Fire Department. This sponge race (also called fill the bucket), was one of the relay in which fifth graders participated at DARE Day on Wednesday at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Armed with a water rifle, this pair traveled around the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds on the hunt for fifth graders at DARE Day on Wednesday. This ball relay was one of the eight contests in which fifth graders participated on DARE Day on Wednesday at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds. Isaac Martinez, a fifth grader from Ridge Crest elementary, jumps over three of his friends during DARE Day on Wednesday at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
Most of the fifth graders in Bingham County took part in Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Day on Wednesday at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.
There were four areas of eight games set up for the DARE graduates. The games were water balloon toss, sponge race, tag ball, ball race, kickball/soccer relay, jungle volleyball, British bulldog and gladiator gauntlet.
Every 20 minutes, the students moved to the next game. Schools competed against different schools in each game.
Lunch was hot dogs, grilled by law enforcement officers and served by volunteers, with chips, a cookie and drink.
"Extreme Sound" provided music during the luncheon hour. Sgt. Shane Manning of the Chubbuck Police Department owns this business.
Organizers Craig Luker and Drew Lusk were the organizers of this event.
About DARE Day, Lusk said, "It's a lot of fun and a lot of work. It's for the kids. We do it for the kids. There were 850 fifth graders here who were all in the DARE program."
