DARE Day wet and wild

Most of the fifth graders in Bingham County took part in Drug Abuse Resistance Education (D.A.R.E.) Day on Wednesday at the Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds.

There were four areas of eight games set up for the DARE graduates. The games were water balloon toss, sponge race, tag ball, ball race, kickball/soccer relay, jungle volleyball, British bulldog and gladiator gauntlet.

Every 20 minutes, the students moved to the next game. Schools competed against different schools in each game.

Lunch was hot dogs, grilled by law enforcement officers and served by volunteers, with chips, a cookie and drink.

"Extreme Sound" provided music during the luncheon hour. Sgt. Shane Manning of the Chubbuck Police Department owns this business.

Organizers Craig Luker and Drew Lusk were the organizers of this event.

About DARE Day, Lusk said, "It's a lot of fun and a lot of work. It's for the kids. We do it for the kids. There were 850 fifth graders here who were all in the DARE program."

To read the full story, see it in the Thursday, May 17, edition of the Morning News.