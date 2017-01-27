ational Data Privacy Day is Saturday, Jan. 28, The Bank of Commerce is urging consumers and business owners to take an active role in protecting their data.

"Browse the web smartly," said Lance Martin, owner of CByte Computers in Blackfoot. "Have anti-virus software. Do not click on unknown links; pay attention to what search engines are returning."

Jeff Gardner, Chief Deputy with the Bingham County Sheriff's office, said, "Invest in computer protection software; seek advice of people in the industry. Do not give out personal information. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is."

"Never release any information over a phone," said Lori Frederick, assistant manager at the Bank of Commerce, Blackfoot branch. "If the call is unsolicited, hang up.

"If a phone solicitor calls asking to verify the number on an account, it is a fishing scam," she said. "Places like a financial institution never call you to ask for information because it already has your account number. This is a red flag, hang up.

"People get scammed because they are too trusting," Frederick said.

Tom Romrell, CEO & President of The Bank of Commerce, said, "Our first priority is to protect our customers' money and financial data. We use a combination of safeguards to protect our customers' information, and we encourage our customers to partner with us in that effort."

