Decision awaits Flood Control District

On Thursday, March 2, Bingham County Emergency Management Director R. Scott Reese and Bingham County Planning and Zoning Administrator Allen Jensen have been appointed to the Flood Control District 1. They will represent Zones 8 and 9.

The flood district was set up in response to the 1997 flood surge. The flood control district is responsible for the levy.

This Flood Control District follows the Snake River from just north of Blackfoot and goes north into Bonneville, Madison and Jefferson Counties. Nine people are on this board.

Zone 8 runs from just north of Blackfoot to south of Firth; Zone 9 represents the area around Firth and Shelley. Zone 7 follows the Blackfoot River.

The next move for the city and the county regarding a disaster emergency designation requires a decision by the Flood Control District 1.

