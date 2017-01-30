Defendant sentenced to 10 years in prison with parole

Charged with domestic battery, Lane Edward Carroll, 47, was sentenced on Monday to 10 years in the state prison with probation. Seventh Judicial District Judge Darren Simpson sentenced Carroll to be incarcerated in the Idaho Department of Correction for five years fixed and five years indeterminate, that is, he will serve at least five years and not more than 10.

Carroll will be given credit for the 352 days he has served in the Bingham County Jail. This credit will be applied to the fixed portion of his sentence.

"There is some concern of getting treatment on your own," Simpson said. "Your mental health needs will be met in a secure setting" as Carroll was sentenced to the state prison.

Carroll was also fined $2,000. Court costs were set at $275.50 and he must reimburse the county $500 for the services of a public defender. The state did not seek restitution.

