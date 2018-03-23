Democratic gubernatorial candidates respond to economic panel

Democratic gubernatorial candidates AJ Balukoff and Paulette Jordan participated in the 2018 Gubernatorial Economic Development Forum on Thursday that took place in the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. The Regional Economic Development for Eastern Idaho (REDI) sponsored this forum.

Each candidate made a two-minute opening statement.

Jordan, from northern Idaho, spoke of her business background.

"I am an agriculture and timberland owner and I have served two terms as a House member in the Idaho Legislature," she said. "People in the state are discouraged; they want change. I will continue to carry their voice forward in education, health care, innovation and job growth."

Balukoff, who is from Boise, outlined his business history.

"I was a CPA for 35 years," he said. "The first 30 years, I was a CPA in Los Angeles. After returning to Boise, I was a CPA for five years. I purchased an athletic center that was having financial difficulty. Later I purchased two more and was able to turn around all three and make them successful. I later sold these three facilities.

"After purchasing what was a gravel pit in downtown Boise, I was able to build the Grove Hotel, Century Link Arena and a hockey team. Over 400 jobs were created. On Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights, downtown Boise is a vibrant area."

