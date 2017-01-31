DEQ seeks candidates to serve on Crop Residue Burning Advisory Committee

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking candidates to fill three environmental representative positions on a committee that advises the agency on crop residue burning issues.

The Crop Residue Burning Advisory Committee was established by state law authorizing DEQ to manage the burning of crop residue on lands other than the five Indian reservations.

The committee is comprised of 14 members appointed to four-year terms by DEQ’s director. Membership includes representatives of environmental, farming, health, and tribal organizations, along with DEQ, the Idaho State Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The committee meets annually to review the Idaho crop residue burning program’s procedures and evaluate program performance during the most recently concluded burn season.

To apply for a position on the committee, candidates should submit a letter or e-mail indicating why they are interested in serving on the committee and their qualifications for the environmental representative membership position.

Applications will be accepted through March 1, 2017.

Submit questions and/or communication of interest to:

Mark Boyle

DEQ Coeur d’Alene Regional Office

2110 Ironwood Parkway

Coeur d’Alene, ID 83814

Phone: (208) 666-4607

E-mail: mark.boyle@deq.idaho.gov