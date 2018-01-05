Diamondbacks end Lady Broncos win streak

BLACKFOOT - The Lady Broncos of Blackfoot have been on a roll and evidence of just how far they have come as a team was put to the test on Thursday night when the league leading Century Diamondbacks came to town. The first meeting between the two teams resulted in a 31 point beat down at the hands of the Diamondbacks.

That was then and this is now. The Broncos had won six straight games and the Diamondbacks had been struggling, dropping five games in a row. At the end of four hard fought quarters of play in Blackfoot, the Diamondbacks did just enough to edge clear late and hand the Lady Broncos their first loss in nearly a month by the final of 56-45.

