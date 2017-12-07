Diamondbacks take a bite out of Broncos

POCATELLO - The Blackfoot Lady Broncos have come a long ways in the two years under the guidance of Head Coach Courtnei Smith. After Wednesday night's game against Century, they showed that they may still have a ways to go.

The young Broncos, with Jordyn Haxby and Sierra Sanchez the only seniors on the squad, the core of the lineup is centered around juniors Allie Cannon and Olivia Arave and freshman Tenleigh Smith. Sophomores Kristen Thomas and Rylee Neff are getting a lot of playing time as well, but it is size that is hurting the Broncos. That was never more evident than in the match up against the Diamondbacks as they threw 6'1" Chinma Njoku at the shorter Broncos and she dominated play on the inside, scoring 27 points as the Diamondbacks dominated the shorter Broncos by a final of 65-32.

