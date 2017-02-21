Diggers down Shelley to claim district crown

By FRED DAVIS

REXBURG - The Sugar-Salem Diggers came off the bus shooting long range jumpers and they didn't stop until the final buzzer sounded. The end result was that the Diggers sunk eleven long range jumpers from their 24 attempts and soared to a ten point win over the Shelley Russets that clinched the district title and claimed a spot in the state tournament next week. The live by the sword die by the sword, or in this case, live by the three win by the three mentality served the Diggers well in the 64-54 win over Shelley.

Shelley had their chances and just fell short in the game that has them heading towards a play in game on Saturday against a team from the Magic Valley. Shelley was close through the first three quarters, until three consecutive long range baskets made for a 9-0 run for the Diggers and propelled them to the win.

