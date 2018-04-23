Dinosaurs invade Blackfoot

The Eastern Idaho State Fairgrounds hosted the Jurassic Tour, an educational and fun-oriented dinosaur exhibition show aimed at children, on Saturday and Sunday. The event included a gallery exhibit of dinosaur types, educational videos, dinosaur-themed games, Jurassic era virtual reality, rides and fair food.

The Jurassic Tour is a Michigan based company that travels throughout the United States all year, making stops at fairgrounds and exhibition halls. The goal is to offer museum-quality dinosaur education that is both accurate and entertaining.

The event offered displays of realistic dinosaur models, most of which were animated, moving and growling at attendees. Those models included baby dinosaurs which came with handlers who educated kids who can't resist petting them. The tour also included virtual reality views of the Jurassic, where kids sat in booths wearing virtual reality headsets while navigating a landscape filled with long-dead plants and dinosaurs.

