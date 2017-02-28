Discovery Channel to feature Blackfoot footage

Automobile fun at the Rose River Bottoms will be featured on "Diesel Brothers" on the Discovery Channel. The footage will be aired three times during the evening of Monday, March 13.

The videos that will be featured on Diesel Brothers were filmed by at the Rose River Bottoms in February 2014.

Clint Grover, owner of Never Done Industries in Blackfoot, said, "The staff of Diesel Brothers was trolling YouTube and discovered our video. They contacted us and we sent them the raw footage." Two different videos were taken at the same outing.

"It fit into a project they were doing," he said. "It's pretty exciting. They combined footage from both videos."

