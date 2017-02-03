Distinguished Dudes
By:
LESLIE SIEGER
Friday, February 3, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
Aric Vail was named Distinguished Dude 2017, Thursday night. Tayson Neff (left), last years distinguished dude, presented Vail with the Distinguished Dude medal Thursday night.
"It means an extra $100 in my pocket," Vail said, jokingly, when asked what winning means to him. "It was fun. These guys are a wonderful bunch of guys. Every time we got together to practice their spirits were up beat and we had a great time."
