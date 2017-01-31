Distinguished dudes take the stage Thursday

Eighteen young men from Blackfoot High School will take the stage at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center (BPAC) for the annual Distinguished Dudes competition. Cade Ricks, Ethan Harrison, Aric Vail, Sean Clarke, Tucker Henderson, Parker Hatch, Kameron Coles, Braden Carson, Crea Cronquist, Danzen Bingham, Jacob Despain, Payson Mills, Skyler Williams and Carson Davis will compete in the fundraiser for the Distinguished Young Women (DYW) scholarship fund. Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the door.

"There are 18 fun and enthusiastic young men that will be vying for the $100 cash prize," Hanson said. "It is so fun watching the unique talents that the boys showcase that you normally wouldn't see on a field or a court. The audience can expect a lot of fun. It creates a lot of laughter and excitement."

