District 4 High School Rodeo recap

The six week run of the District 4 High School Rodeo is about to head into the final week and most of the events have all but been clinched, including the All Around Cowboy where Snake River cowboy Tristen Hutchings leads the event by over 135 points. Hutchings has been a dominate force in the high school rodeo circuit for a couple of years, beginning when he won the All Around Cowboy at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals as a sophomore in 2016. That same year, his older sister Timmi was also the All Around Cowgirl Champion. Hutchings is expected to sign a letter of intent to attend Odessa College in Texas, ironically the same school his sister is wrapping up her second season of college rodeo this spring.

