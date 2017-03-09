District 6 Senior Showcase plays local athletes

By FRED DAVIS

IDAHO FALLS - The annual District 6 Senior Showcase Basketball all star games gathered 76 of the area's boys and girls best senior basketball players for a four game showcase of talents that included a three point shooting contest and of course a slam dunk contest as well. The showcase wasn't about winning teams, but to give the area seniors one last chance to showcase their talents to the fans and families of the chosen players.

Blackfoot, Shelley and Firth high schools were well represented in the showcase as a total of eleven athletes were chosen from the three schools to represent their teams in the games.

The athletes were broken down into four teams, two each for the girls and boys and further separated by school classification. The 1A, 2A and 3A schools had two teams each, boys and girls and the 4A and 5A schools also had two teams each of boys and girls.

