District IV Rodeo completes run

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

BLACKFOOT - The District IV High School Rodeo concluded its twelve performance run with a pair of performances in Blackfoot. The rodeos advanced a number of athletes on to the state finals which will take place at the Bannock County Fairgrounds in Pocatello in two weeks time.

Colton Clemens of Firth concluded a spectacular series of bareback riding when he finished up with another pair of wins in the event, capturing Friday's rodeo with a score of 64 and followed it up with a second ride on Saturday. With the two completed rides, Clemens rode all twelve of his mounts during the rodeo series to easily capture the district title and used the 118.5 points earned in the Bareback Riding as a start to a successful run to be the All-Around Cowboy as well. Finishing second was Dalton Clavenger, who totaled 37.5 points in the event. Both cowboys will advance to the state competition in the Bareback Riding competition.

Please read the entire article in Tuesday's edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.