Ditch your drugs

The Blackfoot Police Department (BPD) and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will be holding their 15th "Take Back Day" event on Saturday, April 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone who wishes to take advantage of this free service can dispose of their expired medicines anonymously with no questions asked. The event will be held at Patriot Field, at the corner of Ash and Francis Streets in Blackfoot.

Pills and patches will be accepted for disposal. Liquids, sharps are needles are not eligible and will not be accepted.

For more information about the disposal of prescription drugs or about the Take Back Day on April 28, go to the DEA website at www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/ or contact the Blackfoot Police Department at 208-785-1235.

