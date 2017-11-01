Dixie Chapman will be honored at Bingham Crisis Center

After almost 15 years as Executive Director of the Bingham Crisis Center (BCC), Dixie Chapman is retiring. An open house in her honor is scheduled from 5-7 p.m. today, Thursday, Nov. 2, at the Bingham Crisis Center, 288 N. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot.

Before becoming the Executive Director, Chapman worked as a technician in emergency rooms, in the prosecutor's and probation offices and in the account office at the Nonpareil Corporation.

"When this job came up, I thought, 'that's a job I would really enjoy doing,'" she said. "Three days later, I had the job. Never have I complained; it's very fulfilling. I been very busy and have learned a lot."

To read the complete story, read it in the Thursday, Nov. 2, edition of the Morning News.