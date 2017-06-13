Dog park set to go near Airport Park
LESLIE SIEGER
Tuesday, June 13, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
The Blackfoot Parks and Recreation Department will soon begin putting up the fencing for the new dog park.
"The dog park is to be built across the street from the Airport Park," said Tayler Bingham Administrative Associate Intern for the City of Blackfoot. "It will have two sections: one for big dogs and the other for small dogs."
